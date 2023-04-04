Tonight’s NWA Powerrr Lineup: Aron Stevens vs. Rolando Freeman Street Fight

– NWA has a new episode of NWA Powerrr scheduled for tonight. The new episode debuts later today on YouTube at 6:05 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Titanic Tampa Street Fight: Aron Stevens vs. Rolando Freeman

* Homicide vs. Salazar De La Muerte

* KiLynn King & Samantha Starr vs. Pretty Empowered (Ella Envy & Roxy)

* Thrillbilly” Silas Mason (with Pollo Del Mar) vs. Kratos (NWA uff Said Encore Presentation)

On tomorrow’s episode of #NWAPowerrr I, a MANAGER was forced to compete in a street fight against one of the most ruthless and brutal competitors in the sport today. See how it turned out on @YouTube at 6:05 EST pic.twitter.com/26DkQBPKOj — Aron (@AronsThoughts) April 4, 2023