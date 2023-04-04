wrestling / News
Tonight’s NWA Powerrr Lineup: Aron Stevens vs. Rolando Freeman Street Fight
– NWA has a new episode of NWA Powerrr scheduled for tonight. The new episode debuts later today on YouTube at 6:05 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:
* Titanic Tampa Street Fight: Aron Stevens vs. Rolando Freeman
* Homicide vs. Salazar De La Muerte
* KiLynn King & Samantha Starr vs. Pretty Empowered (Ella Envy & Roxy)
* Thrillbilly” Silas Mason (with Pollo Del Mar) vs. Kratos (NWA uff Said Encore Presentation)
On tomorrow’s episode of #NWAPowerrr I, a MANAGER was forced to compete in a street fight against one of the most ruthless and brutal competitors in the sport today. See how it turned out on @YouTube at 6:05 EST pic.twitter.com/26DkQBPKOj
— Aron (@AronsThoughts) April 4, 2023
Survey says…watch #NWAPowerrr! The go home show for #NWA312 is going to be 🔥! pic.twitter.com/1PJ22DaEMW
— Joe Galli (@JoeGalliNews) April 3, 2023
