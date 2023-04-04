wrestling / News

Tonight’s NWA Powerrr Lineup: Aron Stevens vs. Rolando Freeman Street Fight

April 4, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
NWA Powerrr 4-04-23 Image Credit: NWA

– NWA has a new episode of NWA Powerrr scheduled for tonight. The new episode debuts later today on YouTube at 6:05 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Titanic Tampa Street Fight: Aron Stevens vs. Rolando Freeman
* Homicide vs. Salazar De La Muerte
* KiLynn King & Samantha Starr vs. Pretty Empowered (Ella Envy & Roxy)
* Thrillbilly” Silas Mason (with Pollo Del Mar) vs. Kratos (NWA uff Said Encore Presentation)

