Tonight’s NWA Powerrr Lineup: Champions Series Semifinals Begin

– NWA Powerrr returns to YouTube for tonight’s show starting at 6:05 pm EST. Here’s the lineup for tonight’s show:

Champions Series Semifinal Match: Angelina Love (Team Great) vs. Taya Valkyrie (Team Rock ‘n’ Roll)

Champions Series Semifinal Match: EC3, Carnage & Thrillbilly Silas (Team Tyrus) vs. Odinson, Colby Corino & Joe Alonzo (Team Rebelión)

Champions Series Semifinal Match: Missa Kate & Natalia Markova (Team Great) vs. Madi Wrenkowski & Jennacide (Team Rock ‘n’ Roll)

Champions Series Semifinal Match: Max The Impaler & Ashley D’Amboise (Team Rebelión) vs. Samantha Starr & Kayla Kassidy (Team Tyrus)