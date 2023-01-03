wrestling / News
Tonight’s NWA Powerrr Lineup: Champions Series Semifinals Begin
– NWA Powerrr returns to YouTube for tonight’s show starting at 6:05 pm EST. Here’s the lineup for tonight’s show:
Champions Series Semifinal Match: Angelina Love (Team Great) vs. Taya Valkyrie (Team Rock ‘n’ Roll)
Champions Series Semifinal Match: EC3, Carnage & Thrillbilly Silas (Team Tyrus) vs. Odinson, Colby Corino & Joe Alonzo (Team Rebelión)
Champions Series Semifinal Match: Missa Kate & Natalia Markova (Team Great) vs. Madi Wrenkowski & Jennacide (Team Rock ‘n’ Roll)
Champions Series Semifinal Match: Max The Impaler & Ashley D’Amboise (Team Rebelión) vs. Samantha Starr & Kayla Kassidy (Team Tyrus)
#605 tonight@FiteTV @NWA#nwa#NWAPowerrr#perfectknockout pic.twitter.com/CIAWopkgvT
— Nickla Roberts-Byrd (@nicklaroberts) January 3, 2023
The biggest stars going head-to-head in team tournament competition: The #ChampionsSeries finals will be set this week on #NWAPowerrr on YouTube! @nwa https://t.co/CGaTicIelK pic.twitter.com/2bSMgK4ntW
— Joe Galli (@JoeGalliNews) January 3, 2023
