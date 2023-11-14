wrestling / News
Tonight’s NWA Powerrr Lineup: EC3 Defends Title Against Talos
November 14, 2023 | Posted by
– NWA has a new episode of NWA Powerrr premiering tonight on YouTube at 6:05 pm EST, featuring three title bouts, including EC3 defending his World Title against Talon. Here is the lineup scheduled for tonight’s edition of NWA Powerrr:
* NWA World Heavyweight Championship Match: EC3 (c) vs. Talon
* NWA World Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Pretty Empowered (c) vs. King Bees
* NWA Junior Heavyweight Championship Match: Colby Corino (c) vs. Mo Jobari
* Blake Troop vs. Koa Laxamana
Today!
It’s #NWAPowerrr⚡️ Day! Tune in tonight at 6:05pm only on @youtube for @nwa action!!! #MarsheAllDay🚀 #NWAPowerrr⚡ #NWA #NationalWrestlingAlliance pic.twitter.com/4YsaDnG3S5
— *AllDay* Marshe' Rockett (@MarsheRockett) November 14, 2023
