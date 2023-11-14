wrestling / News

Tonight’s NWA Powerrr Lineup: EC3 Defends Title Against Talos

November 14, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
NWA Powerrr - EC3 vs Talos Image Credit: NWA

– NWA has a new episode of NWA Powerrr premiering tonight on YouTube at 6:05 pm EST, featuring three title bouts, including EC3 defending his World Title against Talon. Here is the lineup scheduled for tonight’s edition of NWA Powerrr:

* NWA World Heavyweight Championship Match: EC3 (c) vs. Talon
* NWA World Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Pretty Empowered (c) vs. King Bees
* NWA Junior Heavyweight Championship Match: Colby Corino (c) vs. Mo Jobari
* Blake Troop vs. Koa Laxamana

