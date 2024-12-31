– NWA Powerrr debuts a new episode tonight on NWA’s X account. Thom Latimer defends the NWA Worlds Championship against former champion EC3. The World Tag Team Titles will also be on the line. Here’s the full preview and lineuP

Two National Wrestling Alliance Worlds titles are on the line on this week’s championship episode of NWA Powerrr!

In the main event, NWA Worlds Champion Thom Latimer puts “The Ten Pounds of Gold” on the line against EC3! Will this rematch from NWA 76 finally put an end to the long-standing feud between the reigning and former champs?

Also on the card, Aron Stevens leads Blunt Force Trauma into action against NWA World Tag Team Champions Knox & Murdoch. With the title on the line, the manager of former champions BFT have demanded Knox & Murdoch’s close friend Eric Smalls be in a shark cage!

The chaos of Samhain 2 makes a colossal episode of NWA Powerrr. Don’t miss a moment of the action, streaming worldwide at 6:05pm EST on the National Wrestling Alliance X (formerly Twitter) account. https://x.com/nwa