Tonight’s NWA Powerrr Lineup: Hell Awaits TV Title Match, Samhain 2 Continues

December 10, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
NWA Powerrr 12-10-2024 Image Credit: NWA

– NWA debuts a new episode of NWA Powerrr tonight on X (formerly Twitter). Here’s the announced lineup:

* Hell Awaits TV Title Match: Max the Impaler (c) with “Sinister Minister” James Mitchell defends against Carson Bartholomew Drake
* Tag Team Grudge Match: The Southern Six (Kerry Morton & “The Thrillbilly” Silas Mason) take on Colby Corino & Bryan Idol.
* Alex Misery vs. Lev

