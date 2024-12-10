– NWA debuts a new episode of NWA Powerrr tonight on X (formerly Twitter). Here’s the announced lineup:

* Hell Awaits TV Title Match: Max the Impaler (c) with “Sinister Minister” James Mitchell defends against Carson Bartholomew Drake

* Tag Team Grudge Match: The Southern Six (Kerry Morton & “The Thrillbilly” Silas Mason) take on Colby Corino & Bryan Idol.

* Alex Misery vs. Lev