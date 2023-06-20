wrestling
Tonight’s NWA Powerrr Lineup: Kerry Morton vs. Adam Brooks, Natalia Markova vs. Aysha
– A new episode of NWA Powerrr debuts tonight on NWA’s YouTube channel at 6:05 pm EST. The show will feature matchups from The World Is a Vampire Tour. You can check out the announced lineup below:
* NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship Match: Kerry Morton (c) vs. Adam Brooks
* Natalia Markova vs. Aysha
* Mercurio vs. Slex
* The Southern 6 (Thrillbilly Silas Mason & Alex Taylor) vs. Caveman Ugg & Jake Taylor
