– A new episode of NWA Powerrr debuts tonight on NWA’s YouTube channel at 6:05 pm EST. The show will feature matchups from The World Is a Vampire Tour. You can check out the announced lineup below:

* NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship Match: Kerry Morton (c) vs. Adam Brooks

* Natalia Markova vs. Aysha

* Mercurio vs. Slex

* The Southern 6 (Thrillbilly Silas Mason & Alex Taylor) vs. Caveman Ugg & Jake Taylor