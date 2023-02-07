wrestling / News
Tonight’s NWA Powerrr Lineup: Last Stop Before ‘Nuff Said
– A new episode of NWA Powerrr debuts tonight on NWA’s YouTube channel at 6:05 pm EST, with tonight being the last show before this weekend’s ‘Nuff Said pay-per-view event. Here’s tonight’s lineup:
* Matt Cardona, Mike Knox, and Mystery Partner vs. Tyrus and Two Mystery Partners
* NWA World Television Championship Match: Jordan Clearwater (c) (w/ BLK Jeez) vs. Mims
* Thrillbilly Silas Mason (w/ Pollo Del Mar) vs. J.R. Kratos
* Jax Dane (w/ Chris Silvio) vs. Thom Latimer
* Roxy & Ella Envy vs. The Renegade Twins
@nwa is back this week with another exciting edition of #NWAPowerrr⚡. Tune in tonight at 6 05pm est and catch all the action on @YouTube🖥️
#MARSHEALLDAY🚀/ #NWAPowerrr⚡/ #NWA / #NWAWrestling / #NationalWrestlingAlliance pic.twitter.com/WOCG8Y0Jw8
— *AllDay* Marshe' Rockett (@MarsheRockett) February 7, 2023
