Tonight’s NWA Powerrr Lineup: Last Stop Before ‘Nuff Said

– A new episode of NWA Powerrr debuts tonight on NWA’s YouTube channel at 6:05 pm EST, with tonight being the last show before this weekend’s ‘Nuff Said pay-per-view event. Here’s tonight’s lineup:

* Matt Cardona, Mike Knox, and Mystery Partner vs. Tyrus and Two Mystery Partners

* NWA World Television Championship Match: Jordan Clearwater (c) (w/ BLK Jeez) vs. Mims

* Thrillbilly Silas Mason (w/ Pollo Del Mar) vs. J.R. Kratos

* Jax Dane (w/ Chris Silvio) vs. Thom Latimer

* Roxy & Ella Envy vs. The Renegade Twins