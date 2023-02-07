wrestling / News

Tonight’s NWA Powerrr Lineup: Last Stop Before ‘Nuff Said

February 7, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
NWA Powerrr Image Credit: NWA

– A new episode of NWA Powerrr debuts tonight on NWA’s YouTube channel at 6:05 pm EST, with tonight being the last show before this weekend’s ‘Nuff Said pay-per-view event. Here’s tonight’s lineup:

* Matt Cardona, Mike Knox, and Mystery Partner vs. Tyrus and Two Mystery Partners
* NWA World Television Championship Match: Jordan Clearwater (c) (w/ BLK Jeez) vs. Mims
* Thrillbilly Silas Mason (w/ Pollo Del Mar) vs. J.R. Kratos
* Jax Dane (w/ Chris Silvio) vs. Thom Latimer
* Roxy & Ella Envy vs. The Renegade Twins

