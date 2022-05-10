Tonight’s NWA Powerrr Lineup: Matt Cardona in Action, Women’s Title Contender’s Match

– NWA Powerrr is back with a new episode tonight on FITE TV at 6:05 pm EST. Here’s the lineup for tonight’s card:

* Matt Cardona & The Cardonas vs. Nick Aldis & The Commonwealth Connection

* Kamille (with Thom Latimer) vs. Paola Blaze

* Matt Taven vs. Judias

* Dirty Sexy Boys vs. Miserably Faithful

* Women’s Title No. 1 Contender’s Triple Threat Match: Chelsea Green vs. Jennacide vs. KiLynn King