Tonight’s NWA Powerrr Lineup: Matt Cardona in Action, Women’s Title Contender’s Match

May 10, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
NWA Powerrr 5-10-22 Image Credit: NWA

– NWA Powerrr is back with a new episode tonight on FITE TV at 6:05 pm EST. Here’s the lineup for tonight’s card:

* Matt Cardona & The Cardonas vs. Nick Aldis & The Commonwealth Connection
* Kamille (with Thom Latimer) vs. Paola Blaze
* Matt Taven vs. Judias
* Dirty Sexy Boys vs. Miserably Faithful
* Women’s Title No. 1 Contender’s Triple Threat Match: Chelsea Green vs. Jennacide vs. KiLynn King

