Tonight’s NWA Powerrr Lineup: Matt Cardona in Action, Women’s Title Contender’s Match
– NWA Powerrr is back with a new episode tonight on FITE TV at 6:05 pm EST. Here’s the lineup for tonight’s card:
* Matt Cardona & The Cardonas vs. Nick Aldis & The Commonwealth Connection
* Kamille (with Thom Latimer) vs. Paola Blaze
* Matt Taven vs. Judias
* Dirty Sexy Boys vs. Miserably Faithful
* Women’s Title No. 1 Contender’s Triple Threat Match: Chelsea Green vs. Jennacide vs. KiLynn King
Get ready for a star-studded edition of #NWAPOWERRR that will set the stage for #ALWAYZREADY !!!!
Tune in Tuesdays at 6:05P on @FiteTV & Fridays at 6:05P on YouTube.
Subscribe to @nwa All Access Annual Pass: https://t.co/J0g8EFwH9S#AlwayzReady tickets: https://t.co/0ZyW0Or0tq pic.twitter.com/LzEzcjEYu7
— Jeremiah Plunkett (@Plunkitis) May 10, 2022
