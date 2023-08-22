– NWA presents a new episode of NWA Powerrr tonight on their official YouTube channel. Tonight’s show serves as the final episode before this weekend’s NWA 75 double-shot. Here’s the lineup for tonight’s NWA Powerrr:

* Samantha Starr vs. Ruthie Jay

* The Fixers LLC (Wrecking Ball Legursky, Jay Bradley & Matt Vine) vs. The Spectaculars (Rolando Freeman, Rush Freeman & Brady Pierce)

* Psycho Boy Fodder (with Angelina Love) & Eric Jackson vs. The Outrunners (Turbo Floyd & Truth Magnum)

* Trevor Murdoch & Mike Knox vs. Thom Latimer & Chris Adonis

Also, NWA 75 is set for August 26-27 in St. Louis, Missouri. It will be available on pay-per-view.