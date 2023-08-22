wrestling / News
Tonight’s NWA Powerrr Lineup: Murdoch & Knox vs. Latimer & Adonis
August 22, 2023 | Posted by
– NWA presents a new episode of NWA Powerrr tonight on their official YouTube channel. Tonight’s show serves as the final episode before this weekend’s NWA 75 double-shot. Here’s the lineup for tonight’s NWA Powerrr:
* Samantha Starr vs. Ruthie Jay
* The Fixers LLC (Wrecking Ball Legursky, Jay Bradley & Matt Vine) vs. The Spectaculars (Rolando Freeman, Rush Freeman & Brady Pierce)
* Psycho Boy Fodder (with Angelina Love) & Eric Jackson vs. The Outrunners (Turbo Floyd & Truth Magnum)
* Trevor Murdoch & Mike Knox vs. Thom Latimer & Chris Adonis
Also, NWA 75 is set for August 26-27 in St. Louis, Missouri. It will be available on pay-per-view.
More Trending Stories
- Ted DiBiase Recalls Teaming With Andre The Giant At WWE SummerSlam 1988
- Chris Jericho Remembers Apologizing To Mark Henry After His AEW Debut Was Cut Short for Time
- Brian Gewirtz Claims WWE Has More Buzz Now Than Attitude Era
- Arn Anderson Recalls Smokey Mountain Wrestling, Names Biggest Star To Come Out Of SMW