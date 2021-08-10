Tonight’s NWA Powerrr Lineup: Nick Aldis & Chris Adonis Special Exhibition

– NWA Powerrr returns with a new episode tonight on FITE TV at 8:00 pm ET. Here’s the announced lineup for tonight’s show:

* Nick Aldis & Chris Adonis compete in a special exhibition

* Champions Series: Thom Latimer (Team Kamille) vs. Trevor Murdoch (Team Pope)

* Champions Series: Jax Dane (Team Pope) vs. Mims (Team Kamille)