Tonight’s NWA Powerrr Lineup: Nick Aldis & Chris Adonis Special Exhibition
August 10, 2021 | Posted by
– NWA Powerrr returns with a new episode tonight on FITE TV at 8:00 pm ET. Here’s the announced lineup for tonight’s show:
* Nick Aldis & Chris Adonis compete in a special exhibition
* Champions Series: Thom Latimer (Team Kamille) vs. Trevor Murdoch (Team Pope)
* Champions Series: Jax Dane (Team Pope) vs. Mims (Team Kamille)
BIG night of action on #NWAPowerrr as we get closer to #Empowerrr and #NWA73. The #RaceToTheChase is heating up. Don't miss a minute of the action tonight on @FiteTV and preorder the PPV bundle now! https://t.co/T8OG09vNQg pic.twitter.com/BIRXcvSUsx
— Joe Galli (@JoeGalliNews) August 10, 2021
