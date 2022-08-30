wrestling / News
Tonight’s NWA Powerrr Lineup: Season 10 Premiere
August 30, 2022 | Posted by
– Tonight’s edition of NWA Powerrr will feature the fallout from last weekend’s NWA 74 event. Tonight’s show also marks the Season 10 premiere of Powerrr. The new episode streams at 6:05 pm EST on FITE TV. Here is the lineup for tonight’s show.
* Matt Cardona vs. Ronaldo Freedman
* Matt Taven vs. Mecha Wolf
* Ricky Steamboat to appear
* Trevor Murdoch, Nick Aldis, Flip Gordon, and Bully Ray speak
* Aron Stevens has a “massive surprise” planned
