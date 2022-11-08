wrestling / News

Tonight’s NWA Powerrr Lineup: Taya Valkyrie, Trevor Murdoch, Kamille Set for Action

November 8, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
NWA Powerrr Taya Valkyrie vs. Madi Image Credit: NWA, FITE TV

– A new episode of NWA Powerrr debuts tonight on FITE TV at 6:05 pm ET. Here’s the announced lineup:

* Trevor Murdoch, Thom Latimer, Tyrus vs. Doug Williams, Pope & J.R. Kratos
* Kamille & KiLynn King vs. The Hex (Allysin Kay & Marti Belle)
* Taya Valkyrie vs. Madi
* Odinson vs. Fodder

