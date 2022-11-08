– A new episode of NWA Powerrr debuts tonight on FITE TV at 6:05 pm ET. Here’s the announced lineup:

* Trevor Murdoch, Thom Latimer, Tyrus vs. Doug Williams, Pope & J.R. Kratos

* Kamille & KiLynn King vs. The Hex (Allysin Kay & Marti Belle)

* Taya Valkyrie vs. Madi

* Odinson vs. Fodder