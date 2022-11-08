wrestling / News
Tonight’s NWA Powerrr Lineup: Taya Valkyrie, Trevor Murdoch, Kamille Set for Action
November 8, 2022 | Posted by
– A new episode of NWA Powerrr debuts tonight on FITE TV at 6:05 pm ET. Here’s the announced lineup:
* Trevor Murdoch, Thom Latimer, Tyrus vs. Doug Williams, Pope & J.R. Kratos
* Kamille & KiLynn King vs. The Hex (Allysin Kay & Marti Belle)
* Taya Valkyrie vs. Madi
* Odinson vs. Fodder
💥 TOMORROW on @FiteTV!!! It’s time for @nwa POWER! #WERALOCA pic.twitter.com/OtmXz3EB5q
— TAYA VALKYRIE (@thetayavalkyrie) November 8, 2022
Tune into #NWAPowerrrr tomorrow at 6:05 pm est on @FiteTV or catch the replay on Friday, 6:05 pm est on #YouTube!
Click on https://t.co/wiEGFN0RbC and subscribe to the @FiteTV @nwa All Access Pass now! pic.twitter.com/iD8tVat87l
— Thomas Raymond Latimer (@Thomas_Latimer_) November 8, 2022