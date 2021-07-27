Tonight’s NWA Powerrr Lineup: The Championship Series Debuts

– NWA returns with a new episode of NWA Powerrr, featuring the debut of The Champions Series. This will be a team vs. team contest, where the winners and captains will receive open title shots or an opportunity to protect their championships if they earn them.

The matchups will feature Team Nick & Melina vs. Team Pope & Velvet Sky, along with Team Kamille & Idol vs. Team Stevens & Terrell. Tonight’s Powerrr will be available on FITE TV at 6:05 pm ET. Here’s the updated lineup for tonight’s NWA Powerrr:

* Thom Latimer vs. Marshe Rockett

* Fred Rosser vs. Trevor Murdoch

* Sky BLue vs. Jennacide

* Mims vs. JTG