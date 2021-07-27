wrestling / News
Tonight’s NWA Powerrr Lineup: The Championship Series Debuts
– NWA returns with a new episode of NWA Powerrr, featuring the debut of The Champions Series. This will be a team vs. team contest, where the winners and captains will receive open title shots or an opportunity to protect their championships if they earn them.
The matchups will feature Team Nick & Melina vs. Team Pope & Velvet Sky, along with Team Kamille & Idol vs. Team Stevens & Terrell. Tonight’s Powerrr will be available on FITE TV at 6:05 pm ET. Here’s the updated lineup for tonight’s NWA Powerrr:
* Thom Latimer vs. Marshe Rockett
* Fred Rosser vs. Trevor Murdoch
* Sky BLue vs. Jennacide
* Mims vs. JTG
Big time matches tonight on #NWAPowerrr as we put the #ChampionsSeries in high gear! Watch on @FiteTV.
Also preorder #Empowerrr & #NWA73 now! pic.twitter.com/4AkI9zsw3P
— Joe Galli (@JoeGalliNews) July 27, 2021
The card is so stacked I needed to send 2 tweets! Every match is a main event this week on #NWAPowerrr. pic.twitter.com/ouruLbj0VL
— Joe Galli (@JoeGalliNews) July 27, 2021
