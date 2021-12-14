wrestling / News

Tonight’s NWA Powerrr Lineup: The Hex to Defend NWA World Women’s Tag Titles

December 14, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
NWA Powerrr 12-14-21 - nwa women's tag

– NWA Powerrr returns with a new episode tonight on FITE TV. Here’s the lineup:

* NWA World Women’s Tag Team Championship: The Hex (c) vs. Mickie James & Kiera Hogan
* The Dirty Sexy Boys vs. Aron Stevens & JR Kratos
* Sal Rinauro vs. Judais with Father James Mitchell
* Melina appears on May Valentine’s Heart-To-Heart
* Strictly Business sends a message
* Mike Knox will be in action

