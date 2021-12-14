Tonight’s NWA Powerrr Lineup: The Hex to Defend NWA World Women’s Tag Titles

– NWA Powerrr returns with a new episode tonight on FITE TV. Here’s the lineup:

* NWA World Women’s Tag Team Championship: The Hex (c) vs. Mickie James & Kiera Hogan

* The Dirty Sexy Boys vs. Aron Stevens & JR Kratos

* Sal Rinauro vs. Judais with Father James Mitchell

* Melina appears on May Valentine’s Heart-To-Heart

* Strictly Business sends a message

* Mike Knox will be in action

⚡️𝙏𝙃𝙄𝙎 𝙒𝙀𝙀𝙆 ON #NWAPowerrr⚡️

Mickie/Kiera VS HEX for @nwa Women Tag Titles

Dirty Sexy Boys VS Kratos/Aron

and so much more!

TOMORROW 🚨

🦇 Same Bat Time, Same Bat Channel: 6:05pm ET

[ Only on #FITE | $4.99/mo | https://t.co/k71jzUG62S ] pic.twitter.com/djXOPhgtN5

— FITE (@FiteTV) December 14, 2021