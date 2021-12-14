wrestling / News
Tonight’s NWA Powerrr Lineup: The Hex to Defend NWA World Women’s Tag Titles
December 14, 2021 | Posted by
– NWA Powerrr returns with a new episode tonight on FITE TV. Here’s the lineup:
* NWA World Women’s Tag Team Championship: The Hex (c) vs. Mickie James & Kiera Hogan
* The Dirty Sexy Boys vs. Aron Stevens & JR Kratos
* Sal Rinauro vs. Judais with Father James Mitchell
* Melina appears on May Valentine’s Heart-To-Heart
* Strictly Business sends a message
* Mike Knox will be in action
⚡️𝙏𝙃𝙄𝙎 𝙒𝙀𝙀𝙆 ON #NWAPowerrr⚡️
Mickie/Kiera VS HEX for @nwa Women Tag Titles
Dirty Sexy Boys VS Kratos/Aron
and so much more!
TOMORROW 🚨
🦇 Same Bat Time, Same Bat Channel: 6:05pm ET
[ Only on #FITE | $4.99/mo | https://t.co/k71jzUG62S ] pic.twitter.com/djXOPhgtN5
— FITE (@FiteTV) December 14, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Liv Morgan Wants To Meet ‘Disappointed Liv Girl’ From Last Week’s Raw
- Amanda Huber Opens Up About Relationship With Brodie Lee, His Passing And How Good AEW Has Been To Her Family
- GoFundMe Account Created For Referee Stabbed By Wrestler At Independent Event, Witnesses Speak Out
- Becky Lynch Blames Child For Loss To Sasha Banks At Smackdown Taping