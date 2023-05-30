Tonight’s NWA Powerrr Lineup: Thrillbilly Silas and EC3 to Face Off

– A new episode of NWA Powerrr debuts tonight on NWA’s YouTube channel at 6:05 pm EST. Here’s the announced lineup for tonight’s show

* Crockett Cup Tune Up Match: Trevor Murdoch & Mike Knox vs. The Country Gentlemen (A.J. Cazana & Anthony Andrews)

* EC3 and “Thrillbilly” Silas Mason face off

* Kylie Paige vs. Samantha Starr

* The Now (Vik Dalishus & Hale Collins) vs. Ryan Matthews & Mario Pardua

* “Magic” Jake Dumas & Mercurio vs. Jamie Stanley & Joe Alonzo