Tonight’s NWA Powerrr Lineup: Thrillbilly Silas and EC3 to Face Off

May 30, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
NWA Powerrr 5-30-23 - EC3 Thrillbilly Silas Image Credit: NWA

– A new episode of NWA Powerrr debuts tonight on NWA’s YouTube channel at 6:05 pm EST. Here’s the announced lineup for tonight’s show

* Crockett Cup Tune Up Match: Trevor Murdoch & Mike Knox vs. The Country Gentlemen (A.J. Cazana & Anthony Andrews)
* EC3 and “Thrillbilly” Silas Mason face off
* Kylie Paige vs. Samantha Starr
* The Now (Vik Dalishus & Hale Collins) vs. Ryan Matthews & Mario Pardua
* “Magic” Jake Dumas & Mercurio vs. Jamie Stanley & Joe Alonzo

