Tonight’s NWA Powerrr Lineup: Trevor Murdoch vs. Jax Dane in Champions Series Semifinals

December 20, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
NWA Powerrr - Trevor Murdoch vs. Jax Dane Image Credit: NWA

– A new episode of NWA Powerrr will air tonight on FITE TV, with the continuation of the Champions Series. The new episode starts at 6:05 pm EST on FITE TV. Here’s the lineup:

* Champions Series Semifinal Match: Trevor Murdoch vs. Jax Dane
* Champions Series Semifinal Match: Alex Taylor vs. PJ Hawx
* Champions Series Semifinal Match: Kilynn King vs. Allysin Kay
* Champions Series Semifinal 3vs3 Match: Bully Ray, Thom Latimer, and Judais vs. Dak Draper, Mims, & Chris Adonis

article topics :

NWA, NWA Powerrr, Jeffrey Harris

