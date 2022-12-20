– A new episode of NWA Powerrr will air tonight on FITE TV, with the continuation of the Champions Series. The new episode starts at 6:05 pm EST on FITE TV. Here’s the lineup:

* Champions Series Semifinal Match: Trevor Murdoch vs. Jax Dane

* Champions Series Semifinal Match: Alex Taylor vs. PJ Hawx

* Champions Series Semifinal Match: Kilynn King vs. Allysin Kay

* Champions Series Semifinal 3vs3 Match: Bully Ray, Thom Latimer, and Judais vs. Dak Draper, Mims, & Chris Adonis