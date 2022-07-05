Tonight’s NWA Powerrr Lineup: Trevor Murdoch vs. Thrillbilly Silas

– NWA Powerrr returns with a new episode tonight on FITE TV at 6:05 pm EST. Here’s the current lineup:

* NWA Champion Trevor Murdoch vs. Thrillbilly Silas with Pollo Del Mar (non-title)

* NWA TV Title No. 1 Contender’s Triple Threat Match: AJ Cazana vs. Odinson vs. Judais

* The Fixers’ Jay Bradley (with Wrecking Ball Legursky) vs. Kerry Morton (with Ricky Morton)