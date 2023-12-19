wrestling / News
Tonight’s NWA Powerrr Lineup: TV Title Bout, EC3 to Respond to Matt Cardona
– A new episode of NWA Powerrr debuts later tonight at 6:05 pm EST on NWA’s official YouTube channel. Here’s the updated lineup for tonight’s show:
* NWA World TV Championship Match: Mims (c) vs. Dak Draper
* The Southern Six vs. The Miserably Faithful
* Kamille & Thom Latimer vs. Bryan Idol & Natalia Markova
* NWA World Heavyweight Champion EC3 responds to Matt Cardona.
Tuesday
605
YouTube #NWApowerrr pic.twitter.com/36XjXLSUlX
— Thomas Raymond Latimer (@Thomas_Latimer_) December 18, 2023
