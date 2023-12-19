wrestling / News

Tonight’s NWA Powerrr Lineup: TV Title Bout, EC3 to Respond to Matt Cardona

December 19, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
NWA Powerr 12-19-2023 Image Credit: NWA

– A new episode of NWA Powerrr debuts later tonight at 6:05 pm EST on NWA’s official YouTube channel. Here’s the updated lineup for tonight’s show:

* NWA World TV Championship Match: Mims (c) vs. Dak Draper
* The Southern Six vs. The Miserably Faithful
* Kamille & Thom Latimer vs. Bryan Idol & Natalia Markova
* NWA World Heavyweight Champion EC3 responds to Matt Cardona.

