Tonight’s NWA Powerrr Lineup: TV Title Match, Crockett Cup Tournament Continues
May 28, 2024 | Posted by
– A new episode of NWA Powerrr debuts tonight on The CW TV App. Here’s tonight’s announced lineup:
* NWA TV Championship Match: Max the Impaler (c) vs. Magic Jake Dumas
* Crockett Cup Tag Team Tournament First Round Match: The Southern Six vs. The Slimeballz
* Crockett Cup Tag Tea mTournament First Round Match: Talos & Daisy Kill vs. The Stew Crew
* Thom Latimer in action.
Tune into another action packed episode of NWA Powerrr tomorrow on the CW App (which is absolutely free!)!#nwa #nwapowerrr #nwaoncw #nwawrestling pic.twitter.com/6sTIfQULvS
— Wrecking Ball Legursky (@WreckingBall75) May 27, 2024
