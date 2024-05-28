wrestling / News

Tonight’s NWA Powerrr Lineup: TV Title Match, Crockett Cup Tournament Continues

May 28, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
NWA Powerrr - 5-282-2024 Image Credit: NWA

– A new episode of NWA Powerrr debuts tonight on The CW TV App. Here’s tonight’s announced lineup:

* NWA TV Championship Match: Max the Impaler (c) vs. Magic Jake Dumas
* Crockett Cup Tag Team Tournament First Round Match: The Southern Six vs. The Slimeballz
* Crockett Cup Tag Tea mTournament First Round Match: Talos & Daisy Kill vs. The Stew Crew
* Thom Latimer in action.

