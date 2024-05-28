– A new episode of NWA Powerrr debuts tonight on The CW TV App. Here’s tonight’s announced lineup:

* NWA TV Championship Match: Max the Impaler (c) vs. Magic Jake Dumas

* Crockett Cup Tag Team Tournament First Round Match: The Southern Six vs. The Slimeballz

* Crockett Cup Tag Tea mTournament First Round Match: Talos & Daisy Kill vs. The Stew Crew

* Thom Latimer in action.