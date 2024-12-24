wrestling / News

Tonight’s NWA Powerrr Lineup: Two Title Bouts Scheduled

December 24, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
NWA Powerrr 12-24-2024 Image Credit: NWA

– A new episode of NWA Powerrr debuts tonight on NWA’s X account at 6:05 pm EST. Here’s tonight’s lineup:

* NWA World Women’s Championship Match: Tiffany Nieves vs. Kenzie Paige (c)
* NWA World Jr. Heavyweight Championship Match: Alex Taylor (c) vs. Jack Cartwheel
* Who will answer the Heavenly Butterflies open challenge?

