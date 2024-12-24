wrestling / News
Tonight’s NWA Powerrr Lineup: Two Title Bouts Scheduled
December 24, 2024 | Posted by
– A new episode of NWA Powerrr debuts tonight on NWA’s X account at 6:05 pm EST. Here’s tonight’s lineup:
* NWA World Women’s Championship Match: Tiffany Nieves vs. Kenzie Paige (c)
* NWA World Jr. Heavyweight Championship Match: Alex Taylor (c) vs. Jack Cartwheel
* Who will answer the Heavenly Butterflies open challenge?
Take a look at the card for tonight’s EPIC Christmas Eve NWA Powerrr at 6:05 EST exclusively on X! TWO big title matches and an open challenge! Our gift to you to keep you in the holiday spirit! pic.twitter.com/Z5W9s2cOab
— NWA (@nwa) December 24, 2024
