Tonight’s NWA Powerrr Lineup: Two Title Bouts Scheduled

– A new episode of NWA Powerrr debuts tonight on NWA’s X account at 6:05 pm EST. Here’s tonight’s lineup:

* NWA World Women’s Championship Match: Tiffany Nieves vs. Kenzie Paige (c)

* NWA World Jr. Heavyweight Championship Match: Alex Taylor (c) vs. Jack Cartwheel

* Who will answer the Heavenly Butterflies open challenge?