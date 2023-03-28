– NWA Powerrr returns with a new episode tonight at 6:05 pm EST. Here’s the announced lineup:

* Tyrus & Eric Jackson vs. EC3 & BLK Jeez

* Jake Dumas vs. J.R. Kratos vs. Jordan Clearwater

* Alex Taylor vs. Joe Alonzo

* Blunt Force Trauma vs. Magnum Muscle (Champion Series title shot is on the line)