Tonight’s NWA Powerrr Lineup: Tyrus & Eric Jackson vs. EC3 & BLK Jeez Featured

March 28, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
NWA Powerrr 3-28-23 - Tyrus and Eric Jackson Image Credit: NWA

– NWA Powerrr returns with a new episode tonight at 6:05 pm EST. Here’s the announced lineup:

* Tyrus & Eric Jackson vs. EC3 & BLK Jeez
* Jake Dumas vs. J.R. Kratos vs. Jordan Clearwater
* Alex Taylor vs. Joe Alonzo
* Blunt Force Trauma vs. Magnum Muscle (Champion Series title shot is on the line)

