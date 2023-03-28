wrestling / News
Tonight’s NWA Powerrr Lineup: Tyrus & Eric Jackson vs. EC3 & BLK Jeez Featured
March 28, 2023 | Posted by
– NWA Powerrr returns with a new episode tonight at 6:05 pm EST. Here’s the announced lineup:
* Tyrus & Eric Jackson vs. EC3 & BLK Jeez
* Jake Dumas vs. J.R. Kratos vs. Jordan Clearwater
* Alex Taylor vs. Joe Alonzo
* Blunt Force Trauma vs. Magnum Muscle (Champion Series title shot is on the line)
Every time I see the 10lbs of Gold 👀. Be sure to catch @Billy @nwa Tuesday at 6:05pm 👊🏾#NWAPope #NWA #NWAPowerrr pic.twitter.com/wZUnCC7A8s
— Elijah Burke (@DaBlackPope) March 28, 2023
More Trending Stories
- New Report Suggests CM Punk Not Wanted By Many in AEW Locker Room
- Bad Luck Fale On Bullet Club Not Being Part Of All In, Says Tama Tonga Could Be IWGP Champion
- Bully Ray Continues To Take Shots At Referees Holding Ladders For Wrestlers
- Dominik Mysterio On If He Plans To Harass His Family During Other Holidays