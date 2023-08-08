Tonight’s NWA Powerrr Lineup: Vampiro Teaming With La Rebelion

– NWA presents a new episode of NWA Powerrr tonight on the official NWA YouTube channel at 6:05 pm EST. Here’s the announced lineup:

* S.V.G.S (Blake Troop & Jax Dane) (with Chris Silvio, Esq.) vs. Magnum Muscle (Dak Draper and Mims)

* Last Chance Match: Missa Kate (with Madi) vs. Ella Envy (with Roxy)

* Zyon (with Austin Idol) vs. Odinson

* Anthony Andrews vs. Cody James (with CJ)

* Vampiro & La Rebelion (Mecha Wolf & Bestia 666) vs. Mario Pardua & The Brothers of Funstruction (Yabo The Clown & Ruffo The Clown)