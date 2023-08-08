wrestling / News

Tonight’s NWA Powerrr Lineup: Vampiro Teaming With La Rebelion

August 8, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
NWA Powerrr 8-08-2023 Image Credit: NWA

– NWA presents a new episode of NWA Powerrr tonight on the official NWA YouTube channel at 6:05 pm EST. Here’s the announced lineup:

* S.V.G.S (Blake Troop & Jax Dane) (with Chris Silvio, Esq.) vs. Magnum Muscle (Dak Draper and Mims)
* Last Chance Match: Missa Kate (with Madi) vs. Ella Envy (with Roxy)
* Zyon (with Austin Idol) vs. Odinson
* Anthony Andrews vs. Cody James (with CJ)
* Vampiro & La Rebelion (Mecha Wolf & Bestia 666) vs. Mario Pardua & The Brothers of Funstruction (Yabo The Clown & Ruffo The Clown)

