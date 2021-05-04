wrestling / News

Tonight’s NWA Powerrr on FITE TV Lineup: JennaCide vs. Skye Blue, Nick Aldis & Thunder Rosa Interviews

May 4, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
NWA Powerrr 5-04-21

– A new episode of NWA Powerrr will debut tonight on FITE TV at 6:05 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:

* JennaCide vs. Skye Blue
* Thunder Rosa on Kamille and her future.
* One-on-one interview with Trevor Murdoch and May Valentine.
* Nick Aldis goes head-to-head with Joe Galli.

