Tonight’s NWA Powerrr on FITE TV Lineup: JennaCide vs. Skye Blue, Nick Aldis & Thunder Rosa Interviews
May 4, 2021 | Posted by
– A new episode of NWA Powerrr will debut tonight on FITE TV at 6:05 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:
* JennaCide vs. Skye Blue
* Thunder Rosa on Kamille and her future.
* One-on-one interview with Trevor Murdoch and May Valentine.
* Nick Aldis goes head-to-head with Joe Galli.
Tomorrow at 6:05e only on @FiteTV
Catch a spotlight match between @JENNACIDE000 and @Skyebyee, plus interviews with @TheRealTMurdoch, @thunderrosa22, and #NationalTreasure @RealNickAldis https://t.co/MNfylikvTG pic.twitter.com/V2GANBTtQC
— NWA (@nwa) May 3, 2021
Catch #PowerrrSurge tomorrow only on @fitetv at 6:05e – available as part of your #NWAPowerrr subscription. pic.twitter.com/de7ip8BD6B
— NWA (@nwa) May 3, 2021
