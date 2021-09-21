wrestling / News
Tonight’s NWA PowerrrSurge Lineup: Trevor Murdoch & Kamille Set for Interviews
September 21, 2021 | Posted by
– NWA returns with a new episode of PowerrrSurge tonight on FITE TV. Here’s the current lineup:
* Trevor Murdoch speaks
* Kamille sounds off in an interview with Joe Galli
* Marshe Rockett vs. Colby Corino
* Tootie Lynn vs. ThunderKitty vs. Skye Blue
