Tonight’s NWA PowerrrSurge Lineup: Trevor Murdoch & Kamille Set for Interviews

September 21, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
NWA PowerrrSurge

– NWA returns with a new episode of PowerrrSurge tonight on FITE TV. Here’s the current lineup:

* Trevor Murdoch speaks
* Kamille sounds off in an interview with Joe Galli
* Marshe Rockett vs. Colby Corino
* Tootie Lynn vs. ThunderKitty vs. Skye Blue

