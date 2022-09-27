Tonight’s NWA Pretty Empowered Surge Lineup: Kamille vs. Max the Impaler From NWA 74

– Tonight’s edition of NWA Powerrr will be a special-themed Pretty Empowered Surge episode. The show will stream on FITE TV at 6:05 pm ET. Here’s the updated lineup:

* NWA 74 – NWA Women’s World Championship Match: Kamille (c) vs. Max the Impaler

* Handicap Match: Cyon with Austin Idol vs. The NOW, Hale Collins & Vik Dalishus – Handicap Match

* Marti Belle vs. Madi Wrenkowski

* Rhett Titus vs. Bestia 666

* Alex Taylor & Jeremiah Plunkett & Brady Pierce & Rush Freeman vs. Dirty Dango (Fandango) & JTG & The Gymp & Sal The Pal.