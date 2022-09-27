wrestling / News
Tonight’s NWA Pretty Empowered Surge Lineup: Kamille vs. Max the Impaler From NWA 74
– Tonight’s edition of NWA Powerrr will be a special-themed Pretty Empowered Surge episode. The show will stream on FITE TV at 6:05 pm ET. Here’s the updated lineup:
* NWA 74 – NWA Women’s World Championship Match: Kamille (c) vs. Max the Impaler
* Handicap Match: Cyon with Austin Idol vs. The NOW, Hale Collins & Vik Dalishus – Handicap Match
* Marti Belle vs. Madi Wrenkowski
* Rhett Titus vs. Bestia 666
* Alex Taylor & Jeremiah Plunkett & Brady Pierce & Rush Freeman vs. Dirty Dango (Fandango) & JTG & The Gymp & Sal The Pal.
This week #NWAPowerrr isn’t just any episode: it’s a special #NWAPowerrrSurge hosted by NWA World Women’s Tag Team Champions Pretty Empowered!!!! Join @KenziePaige_1 & @ellaenvypro as they present this week's action while being joined by special guests!
👀https://t.co/xn7q7G5D3J pic.twitter.com/XydJJqL79w
— Joe Galli (@JoeGalliNews) September 27, 2022
