Tonight’s NWA Pretty Empowered Surge Lineup: Kamille vs. Max the Impaler From NWA 74

September 27, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
NWA Pretty Empowered Surge Image Credit: NWA

– Tonight’s edition of NWA Powerrr will be a special-themed Pretty Empowered Surge episode. The show will stream on FITE TV at 6:05 pm ET. Here’s the updated lineup:

* NWA 74 – NWA Women’s World Championship Match: Kamille (c) vs. Max the Impaler
* Handicap Match: Cyon with Austin Idol vs. The NOW, Hale Collins & Vik Dalishus – Handicap Match
* Marti Belle vs. Madi Wrenkowski
* Rhett Titus vs. Bestia 666
* Alex Taylor & Jeremiah Plunkett & Brady Pierce & Rush Freeman vs. Dirty Dango (Fandango) & JTG & The Gymp & Sal The Pal.

