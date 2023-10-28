wrestling / News

Tonight’s NWA Samhain PPV Lineup: EC3, Matt Cardona, The Headbangers in Action

October 28, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
NWA Samhain 10-28-2023 Image Credit: NWA

– NWA returns to pay-per-view tonight with NWA Samhain. The show will air live on FITE TV starting at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s tonight’s lineup:

NWA World’s Heavyweight Championship Match: EC3 vs. Thom Latimer
NWA Women’s World’s Championship Match: Kenzie Paige vs. Ruthie Jay
NWA Junior Heavyweight Championship Pillar to Post Match: Colby Corino vs. Joe Alonzo
NWA World Tag Team Championship Knights of the Round Table Tables Match: Blunt Force Trauma vs. Mike Knox & Trevor Murdoch
NWA World Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Pretty Empowered vs. Natalia Markova & Taylor Rising
NWA National Heavyweight Championship Burning Lake Brawl: Silas Mason (c) vs. Chris Adonis
NWA United States Tag Team Championship Match: Daisy Kill & Talos vs. JR Kratos & Odinson
Submission Match: Jax Dane vs. Blake Troop
NWA Women’s Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Samantha Starr vs. Missa Kate vs. Tiffany Nieves vs. Celeste
Loser Leaves NWA Match: Rush Freeman vs Brady Pierce
Ultimate Hardcore Tag Team War: Judias & Max The Impaler vs. Sal The Pal & Gaagz They Gynii
* The Headbangers vs. The Southern 6
* Matt Cardona vs. TBA
* Violent J and The Brothers of Funstruction (Yabo and Ruffo) vs. Vampiro and La Rebelión (Bestia 666 and Mecha Wolf)

Tonight’s show is being held at the TempleLive at Cleveland Masonic in Cleveland, Ohio. It will be available for $24.99 on FITE.

