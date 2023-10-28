– NWA returns to pay-per-view tonight with NWA Samhain. The show will air live on FITE TV starting at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s tonight’s lineup:

* NWA World’s Heavyweight Championship Match: EC3 vs. Thom Latimer

* NWA Women’s World’s Championship Match: Kenzie Paige vs. Ruthie Jay

* NWA Junior Heavyweight Championship Pillar to Post Match: Colby Corino vs. Joe Alonzo

* NWA World Tag Team Championship Knights of the Round Table Tables Match: Blunt Force Trauma vs. Mike Knox & Trevor Murdoch

* NWA World Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Pretty Empowered vs. Natalia Markova & Taylor Rising

* NWA National Heavyweight Championship Burning Lake Brawl: Silas Mason (c) vs. Chris Adonis

* NWA United States Tag Team Championship Match: Daisy Kill & Talos vs. JR Kratos & Odinson

* Submission Match: Jax Dane vs. Blake Troop

* NWA Women’s Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Samantha Starr vs. Missa Kate vs. Tiffany Nieves vs. Celeste

* Loser Leaves NWA Match: Rush Freeman vs Brady Pierce

* Ultimate Hardcore Tag Team War: Judias & Max The Impaler vs. Sal The Pal & Gaagz They Gynii

* The Headbangers vs. The Southern 6

* Matt Cardona vs. TBA

* Violent J and The Brothers of Funstruction (Yabo and Ruffo) vs. Vampiro and La Rebelión (Bestia 666 and Mecha Wolf)

Tonight’s show is being held at the TempleLive at Cleveland Masonic in Cleveland, Ohio. It will be available for $24.99 on FITE.