– NWA presents a special Super Powerrr episode tonight on FITE TV at 6:05 pm EST. Here’s the announced lineup:

* Jordan Clearwater, Tyrus, & Cyon vs. La Rebellion (Bestia 666 and Mecha Wolf 450) & Joe Alonzo

* Kamille vs. Keznie Paige

* Question Mark II vs. Damage

* Garrison Creed vs. Jeremiah Plunkett vs. Traxx

* NWA World Television Championship: Jordan Clearwater (c) vs. Mercurio

* The Mortons (Ricky & Kerry Morton) vs. The Fixers (Jay Bradley & Wrecking Ball Legursky)