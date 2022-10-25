– FITE TV presents a new episode of NWA TV tonight, which is a special-themed NWA Velvet After Dark episode. The new episode drops at 6:05 pm EST on FITE TV. Here’s the lineup:

* Eric Jackson vs. Sodapop Hendrix

* Anthony Andrews vs. Traxx

* Rolando Freeman vs. KC Roxx

* Sal Rinauro vs. Jax Dane