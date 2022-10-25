wrestling / News
Tonight’s NWA Velvet After Dark Lineup: Eric Jackson vs. Sodapop Hendrix, Sal Rinauro vs. Jax Dane
October 25, 2022 | Posted by
– FITE TV presents a new episode of NWA TV tonight, which is a special-themed NWA Velvet After Dark episode. The new episode drops at 6:05 pm EST on FITE TV. Here’s the lineup:
* Eric Jackson vs. Sodapop Hendrix
* Anthony Andrews vs. Traxx
* Rolando Freeman vs. KC Roxx
* Sal Rinauro vs. Jax Dane
🌡️🧨While the weather outside is cooling, #NWAPowerrr is heating up.
Join us TOMORROW for a special edition of #VelvetAfterDark on #FITE.
Dropping at 6:05pm ET ▶️ https://t.co/rOpmQaFi8q pic.twitter.com/jg9tozNjUb
— FITE (@FiteTV) October 25, 2022
