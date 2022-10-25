wrestling / News

Tonight’s NWA Velvet After Dark Lineup: Eric Jackson vs. Sodapop Hendrix, Sal Rinauro vs. Jax Dane

October 25, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
NWA Velvet After Dark Image Credit: NWA, FITE TV

FITE TV presents a new episode of NWA TV tonight, which is a special-themed NWA Velvet After Dark episode. The new episode drops at 6:05 pm EST on FITE TV. Here’s the lineup:

* Eric Jackson vs. Sodapop Hendrix
* Anthony Andrews vs. Traxx
* Rolando Freeman vs. KC Roxx
* Sal Rinauro vs. Jax Dane

