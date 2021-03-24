Tonight’s NXT Women’s Tag Team Title Match Changed Due to Injury

There’s been a last-minute change to the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship match on tonight’s show due to an injury. WWE has announced that Jessi Kamea is out with an injury, leading Mercedes Martinez to step in and team with Aliyah against Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon.

The announcement reads:

Shotzi Blackheart & Ember Moon didn’t have to wait long for challengers to emerge courtesy of The Robert Stone Brand.

But with Jessi Kamea sidelined, they’ll face a curveball in their first title defense against Aliyah and Mercedes Martinez tonight on NXT.

One week after stunning Raquel González & Dakota Kai to capture the titles, Blackheart & Moon ran into Stone and company, who laid down the challenge. The champions didn’t hesitate to accept.

However, Kamea has suffered an injury, leaving Aliyah without a partner — until Robert Stone convinced Martinez to step in thanks to a special incentive.

Can Blackheart & Moon “TCB” against Aliyah & Martinez? Tune in to NXT tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network to find out!