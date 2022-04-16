Tonight’s Pro Wrestling Revolver Swerve’s House Lineup: Swerve Strickland vs. Athena

– Pro Wrestling Revolver returns with a live show tonight that will stream live on FITE TV. Tonight’s card features former WWE Superstar Athena (aka Ember Moon) vs. AEW star Swerve Strickland. Here’s the lineup:

* Athena vs. Swerve Strickland

* Moose vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey

* Revolver World Title Match: Rich Swann vs. JT Dunn w/ Phil Stamper

* Revolver Remix Title Match: Ace Austin w/ Gia Miller vs. Lince Dorado vs. Trey Miguel

* Revolver World Tag Title Match: The Wolves (Davey Richards & Eddie Edwards) vs. Prisoners of Society (Steve Maclin & Westin Blake)

* Deonna Purrazzo vs. Billie Starkz

* Spider Web Deathmatch: Jake Crist vs. 1 Called Manders

* Manscout Jake Manning vs. Dan the Dad

* Hoss Fight Scramble: Madman Fulton vs. Jessika Havok vs. Jake Something vs. Grizzle Kal Jak vs. Crash Jaxon vs. Beef

Strickland was originally scheduled to face Ruby Soho for the Wrestling Revolver show, but she was forced to withdraw due to a scheduling conflict with AEW. Athena took her place as a result.