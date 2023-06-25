Tonight’s ROH TV Taping Spoilers in Toronto

– AEW filmed matchups for Ring of Honor (ROH) Honor Club TV tonight at tonight’s AEW Collision. The ROH TV taping results are now available online. You can check them out below, per PWInsider:

* El Phantasmo faced Shane Taylor.

* Trent Beretta and Rocky Romero beat The House of Torture. They were attacked after the match, but Orange Cassidy ran in to make the save for his friends.

* ROH Women’s Champion Athena beat KC Spinelli.

* ROH Champion Claudio Castagnoli beat Chucky T in a singles match. The crowd reportedly chanted for Chucky after the match was over.

* Tony Khan and Orange Cassidy then came out. Khan talked about Forbidden Door scheduled for tomorrow and thanked the fans in attendance. The Best Friends then hugged Tony Khan. Khan then thanked everyone for coming and told everyone to have a great time at tomorrow’s event.