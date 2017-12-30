Tonight’s Samoa Joe vs. Roman Reigns Live Event Match Stopped Due to Blood

Tonight’s WWE live event main event in Toronto was stopped due to blood after WWE officials determined that Samoa Joe was not going to be allowed to continue his match against Roman Reigns; Joe busted open above his eye. Joe was busted open during a brawl at ringside, and despite Joe telling officials he was fine to continue, they decided to stop the match.

Samoa Joe has been cut open in Toronto just minutes into his main event match versus Roman Reigns. Bout had to be stopped. (fan photo) pic.twitter.com/8P9rJaSD6j — UNSANCTIONED Podcast (@UnsanctionedPW) December 31, 2017