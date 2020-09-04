wrestling / News
Tonight’s Special Episode of AEW Dark Is Online
September 4, 2020 | Posted by
AEW has released the video for tonight’s special episode of AEW Dark. You can see the video below. The card for the show is as follows:
* Allie vs. Red Velvet
* Colt Cabana vs. Zack Clayton
* Dark Order (5 & 10) vs. Natural Nightmares (Dustin Rhodes & QT Marshall)
* Shawn Dean & Brandon Bullock vs. Dark Order (Alex Reynolds & John Silver)
* Faboo Andre & D3 vs. The Butcher & The Blade
* Ivelisse vs. KiLynn King
* Luther vs. Darby Allin
* Ryzin Angel Perez vs. Lucha Brothers (Rey Fenix & Pentagon Jr)
