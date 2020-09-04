Tonight’s Special Episode of AEW Dark Is Online

AEW has released the video for tonight’s special episode of AEW Dark. You can see the video below. The card for the show is as follows:

* Allie vs. Red Velvet

* Colt Cabana vs. Zack Clayton

* Dark Order (5 & 10) vs. Natural Nightmares (Dustin Rhodes & QT Marshall)

* Shawn Dean & Brandon Bullock vs. Dark Order (Alex Reynolds & John Silver)

* Faboo Andre & D3 vs. The Butcher & The Blade

* Ivelisse vs. KiLynn King

* Luther vs. Darby Allin

* Ryzin Angel Perez vs. Lucha Brothers (Rey Fenix & Pentagon Jr)