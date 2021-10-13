wrestling / News
Tonight’s Special Episode of AEW Dark Is Online
October 13, 2021 | Posted by
AEW kicks off its special Wednesday episodes of AEW Dark and AEW Dark: Elevation tonight with fan-favorite matches, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the show, which kicks off at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT and will include matches suggested by fans from the YouTube shows:
