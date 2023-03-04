– AEW has announced the lineup for tonight’s special Saturday edition of AEW Dark. The show starts at 7:00 pm EST on AEW’s YouTube channel. Here’s the four-match lineup:

* Hook vs. Peter Avalon

* Daniel Garcia vs. Aaron Solo

* The Acclaimed vs. The Workhorsemen

* Lee Moriarty, Matt Hardy, and Isiah Kassidy vs. The Lucha Bros & Mark Briscoe