Tonight’s Special Saturday AEW Dark Lineup: Hook vs. Peter Avalon, Daniel Garcia vs. Aaron Solo
March 4, 2023 | Posted by
– AEW has announced the lineup for tonight’s special Saturday edition of AEW Dark. The show starts at 7:00 pm EST on AEW’s YouTube channel. Here’s the four-match lineup:
* Hook vs. Peter Avalon
* Daniel Garcia vs. Aaron Solo
* The Acclaimed vs. The Workhorsemen
* Lee Moriarty, Matt Hardy, and Isiah Kassidy vs. The Lucha Bros & Mark Briscoe
