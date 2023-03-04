wrestling / News

Tonight’s Special Saturday AEW Dark Lineup: Hook vs. Peter Avalon, Daniel Garcia vs. Aaron Solo

March 4, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Dark Hook vs. Peter Avalon Image Credit: AEW

– AEW has announced the lineup for tonight’s special Saturday edition of AEW Dark. The show starts at 7:00 pm EST on AEW’s YouTube channel. Here’s the four-match lineup:

* Hook vs. Peter Avalon
* Daniel Garcia vs. Aaron Solo
* The Acclaimed vs. The Workhorsemen
* Lee Moriarty, Matt Hardy, and Isiah Kassidy vs. The Lucha Bros & Mark Briscoe

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, AEW Dark, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading