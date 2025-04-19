Tonight’s WrestleMania 41: Night One Lineup

– WrestleMania 41 is right around the corner. WrestleMania 41: Night One goes down later tonight at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada. The show will air live on Peacock in the U.S. and stream on Netflix internationally. Tonight’s show has a start time of 7:00 pm EST. Here’s the current lineup for Night One:

* Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins

* WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther (c) vs. Jey Uso

* WWE Women’s Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

* WWE United States Championship Match: LA Knight (c) vs. Jacob Fatu

* WWE World Tag Team Championship Match: The War Raiders (c) vs. The New Day

* Naomi vs. Jade Cargill

* El Grande Americano vs. Rey Mysterio