Tonight’s WrestleMania 41: Night One Lineup
April 19, 2025 | Posted by
– WrestleMania 41 is right around the corner. WrestleMania 41: Night One goes down later tonight at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada. The show will air live on Peacock in the U.S. and stream on Netflix internationally. Tonight’s show has a start time of 7:00 pm EST. Here’s the current lineup for Night One:
* Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins
* WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther (c) vs. Jey Uso
* WWE Women’s Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Charlotte Flair
* WWE United States Championship Match: LA Knight (c) vs. Jacob Fatu
* WWE World Tag Team Championship Match: The War Raiders (c) vs. The New Day
* Naomi vs. Jade Cargill
* El Grande Americano vs. Rey Mysterio
