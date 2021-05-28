Tonight’s Wrestling Content Includes New Episodes of AEW Dynamite, WWE Smackdown and NJPW Strong

It’s not quite the Wednesday Night War, but WWE, AEW and NJPW will all be in indirect competition with each other tonight with new episodes of Smackdown, Dynamite and Strong.

The only match advertised for Smackdown at this time is The Usos teaming up for the first time in over a year to face the Street Profits.

AEW Dynamite has the following lineup:

* AEW TNT Championship: Miro (c) vs. Dante Martin

* Joey Janela vs. Hangman Page

* The Dark Order’s Evil Uno & Stu Grayson vs. Ethan Page & Scorpio Sky

* Darby Allin vs. Cezar Bononi

* Open Challenge: Jade Cargill vs. TBD

* Cody Rhodes & Anthony Ogogo Double or Nothing weigh-in

* Hikaru Shida celebrates one year as AEW World Women’s Champion

* Orange Cassidy responds to Kenny Omega’s offer

* Eric Bischoff to appear

NJPW Strong has the following:

* NJPW Strong Openweight Championship: Tom Lawlor (c) vs. Chris Dickinson

* El Phantasmo vs. Wheeler Yuta

* Clark Connors vs. AJZ