Tonight’s Wrestling TV Lineups: WWE RAW, AEW Dark: Elevation, Miz & Mrs
– Here’s the lineup for tonight’s episode of WWE RAW on the USA Network:
* Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre
* Randy Orton, Matt Riddle & The New Day vs. AJ Styles, Omos, Jaxson Ryker & Elias
* Asuka, Mandy Rose & Dana Brooke vs. Charlotte Flair, Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler
– Here is the lineup for tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation on Youtube:
* Jon Moxley vs. Danny Limelight
* Tay Conti vs. Madi Wrenkowski
* Jurassic Express vs. Chaos Project
* Isiah Kassidy vs. Alex Reynolds
* Thunder Rosa vs. Renee Michelle
* Britt Baker vs. Raychell Rose
* Fuego del Sol and Baron Black vs. Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky
* Eddie Kingston vs. VSK
* Dean Alexander and Dillon McQueen vs. Matt Hardy and Marq Quen
* Jade Cargill vs. Reka Tehaka
* Matt Sydal vs. Manny Smith
* Leyla Hirsch vs. Dani Jordyn
– Here’s a synopsis for tonight’s Miz & Mrs on the USA Network: “Mike’s father-son fishing trip with George is a disaster; Maryse struggles to bond with Barb.“
