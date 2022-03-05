Tonight’s WWE MSG Road to WrestleMania Lineup: Brock Lesnar Defends Title, Ronda Rousey in Action

– WWE returns to New York City’s Madison Square Garden tonight for a Road to WrestleMania live event. Brock Lesnar is scheduled to face an unnamed opponent for his WWE Championship. Here’s the updated lineup:

* WWE Championship Match: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. TBA

* WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (c) vs. TBA

* WWE Raw Women’s Championship Triple Threat Match: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley

* Ronda Rousey & Naomi vs. Charlotte Flair & Sonya Deville

* WWE United States Championship Match: Finn Balor (c) vs. Damian Priest

* SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match: Big E and Kofi Kingston vs. The Usos (c)

Also advertised to appear for tonight’s WWE Road to WrestleMania card: Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, AJ Styles, RK-Bro (Riddle & Randy Orton), and Sasha Banks.