wrestling / News

Tonight’s WWE NXT Being Preempted in NY & Chicago for President Trump’s Speech

March 4, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE NXT 3-4-25 - Tony D'Angelo vs Shawn Spears Image Credit: WWE

– According to PWInsider reports that WWE NXT TV is being preempted in two major markets tonight due to President Donald Trump’s scheduled speech of his 2025 joint address. As a result, tonight’s WWE NXT will air tomorrow (March 5) night in those cities from 8:00 to 10:00 pm EST.

