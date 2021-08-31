Tonight’s WWE NXT Preview: Gargano vs. LA Knight, Ciampa vs. Holland

– WWE NXT is back tonight with a new episode on the USA Network at 8:00 pm EST. Tonight’s show will feature Johnny Gargano vs. LA Knight, plus Ridge Holland vs. Tommaso Ciampa and Ikemen Jiro vs. Roderick Strong.

WWE has also been teasing the new logo and format for NXT (see below). Here’s the updated lineup:

* Johnny Gargano vs. LA Knight

* Kyle O’Reilly vs. Duke Hudson

* Roderick Strong vs. Ikemen Jiro

* Ridge Holland vs. Tommaso Ciampa

* Ilja Dragunov to appear

* As Samoa Joe ascends to the throne as NXT champion, will a target be put on his back?

WWE also released the following preview video for tonight’s show, highlighting Samoa Joe having a target on his back now as the new NXT champion, and new NXT UK champion Ilja Dragunov making an appearance: