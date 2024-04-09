Tonight’s WWE NXT Will Air Commercial Free For The First 30 Minutes

WWE has made it official that the first half an hour of tonight’s WWE NXT episode will be broadcasted without any commercials.

Check out the updated lineup for this week’s WWE NXT episode below:

* NXT Tag Team Champions Bron Breakker & Baron Corbin vs. Nathan Frazer & Axiom

* NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez and Natalya to have a confrontation

* Je’Von Evans set to make WWE NXT debut