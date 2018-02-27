wrestling / News
WWE News: Tonight’s WWE Smackdown Dark Match, Matches Set For Tonight’s Smackdown, MMC, & 205 Live
– The advertised dark main event for tonight’s Smackdown is AJ Styles vs. Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn in a Triple Threat match for the WWE Championship.
– The following matches are set for tonight’s Smackdown, MMC, & 205 Live…
Smackdown
* Naomi vs. Ruby Riot
* Sami Zayn vs. Baron Corbin
Mixed Match Challenge
* Finn Balor and Sasha Banks vs. The Miz and Asuka i
205 Live
* Kalisto vs. Roderick Strong
* TJP vs. Cedric Alexander