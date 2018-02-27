 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Tonight’s WWE Smackdown Dark Match, Matches Set For Tonight’s Smackdown, MMC, & 205 Live

February 27, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
WWE Smackdown Logo Smackdown’s

– The advertised dark main event for tonight’s Smackdown is AJ Styles vs. Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn in a Triple Threat match for the WWE Championship.

– The following matches are set for tonight’s Smackdown, MMC, & 205 Live…

Smackdown
* Naomi vs. Ruby Riot
* Sami Zayn vs. Baron Corbin

Mixed Match Challenge
* Finn Balor and Sasha Banks vs. The Miz and Asuka i

205 Live
* Kalisto vs. Roderick Strong
* TJP vs. Cedric Alexander

article topics :

205 Live, Mixed Match Challenge, Smackdown, WWE, Larry Csonka

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading