WWE News: Tonight’s WWE Smackdown Dark Match, Matches Set For Tonight’s Smackdown, MMC, & 205 Live

– The advertised dark main event for tonight’s Smackdown is AJ Styles vs. Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn in a Triple Threat match for the WWE Championship.

– The following matches are set for tonight’s Smackdown, MMC, & 205 Live…

Smackdown

* Naomi vs. Ruby Riot

* Sami Zayn vs. Baron Corbin

Mixed Match Challenge

* Finn Balor and Sasha Banks vs. The Miz and Asuka i

205 Live

* Kalisto vs. Roderick Strong

* TJP vs. Cedric Alexander