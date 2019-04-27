Tony Atlas Believes No One Backstage Is Sad That Sasha Banks Is On Hiatus

– WWE Hall of Famer Tony Atlas discussed the Sasha Banks situation in a new interview, saying no one backstage is sad that she’s not there. Atlas spoke with Boston Wrestling MWF and discussed the situation, saying Banks “made the biggest mistake of her wrestling career” by reportedly trying to quit the company over her dissatisfaction over losing the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania. Atlas said he believes that all the women in WWE are now looking to take her spot. Highlights are below:

On Banks wanting to leave WWE: “We live — and I know this from experience. Sometimes us as humans, we start thinking we’re worth more than what we’re worth. And so we do what’s called a ‘power play.’ We try to make a point. There were a lot of women and guys that have made that mistake. God rest her soul, Chyna made a mistake. When they told her, ‘Don’t go making that Wonder Woman [porn] movie, and she went and did it anyway. They told me to go to the show in Philly. I decided to go to California. You know, [Sasha] was a very, very fortunate woman. I mean, she’s not a very big individual. She’s very fortunate to be related to Snoop Dogg. That helped her a lot, having that type of stuff. Now she gotta go on her own.”

On whether Banks will be back: “She’s released…she gone. She’s gone. When you put fear into your employers, tell your employers that you wanna leave. See, they’ll never fire you on the spot. You always get it at home. That’s why they say, ‘Go home and think about it.’ Now, what they do is have a meeting. Now, if she do decide to come back, they’re going to destroy her. Her career is over. They’ll job her out. She’s lost that [sense of being reliable]. What she did, Johnny Rodz told me when I first went to WWE when the old man ran it. He said, ‘These people will make you a millionaire. But if you screw ’em one time, they will never use you in that position again. She just told them, ‘You can’t trust me.’ That’s all she did. She let the rest of the world — and not just the wrestling world. Everybody that’s affiliated with the WWE is looking at it the same way. They said, ‘Look, this girl had a hell of an opportunity.’ But look what happened with Bret Hart. I mean, he was hotter than Sasha Banks. A lot hotter than Sasha Banks. He was the face of the company. But he decided that he wanted to take off on Vince and go to WCW. And look what happened to his career after that.”

On the reaction backstage to the Banks situation: “What happens to humans, we get stupid, and we got things good. You know when she said she was quitting, let me tell you something. Every woman in the WWE celebrated. Nobody is sad that Sasha is gone, no woman there. Like when I left, Chief Jay Strongbow told me, he said, ‘Tony, do you think these guys care about what happened to you? They’re going to be glad you’re gone so they can take your spot’. You know how many women right now, are kissing up to Triple H, kissing up to Stephanie and saying, ‘Who are you gonna put in that spot?’ She left a spot. They’re glad she’s gone. Every woman there is glad Sasha is gone.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Boston Wrestling MWF with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.