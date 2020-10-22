Tony Award Winner Praises ‘Le Dinner Debonair’, Chris Jericho Calls It Greatest Wrestling Moment Ever

Last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite went in a different direction during the ‘Le Dinner Debonair’ segment, in which Chris Jericho and MJF suddenly broke out into a musical number. While the reaction among wrestling fans has been polarizing, one fan with some musical credibility praised it online.

Tony Award-winning producer Alex Boniello, best known for playing Moritz in the 2015 Broadway revival of Spring Awakening, had a glowing review for the two.

He wrote: “This is good. I hereby relinquish my Tony Award to @IAmJericho and @The_MJF.”

Of course, no one can praise Chris Jericho like Chris Jericho, who went on Instagram to call the segment “the greatest moment in wrestling history.”

MJF was a little more reserved, choosing to instead say the two were ‘icons’.