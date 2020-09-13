Tony Capone Bringing Back North American Wrestling Alliance

PWInsider reports that Tony Capone is reviving his wrestling company NAWA (North American Wrestling Alliance) and launched a new website last night, which you can find here.

The company originally was based in the Westchester County area in New York and aired on Sportschannel America in 1992. The roster included Sean Waltman (as the Lightning Kid), Hercules Hernandez, Tommy Dreamer, Taz, The Hater, Johnny Grunge (as Johnny Rotten), SD Jones and more. Joey Styles worked as the announcer, his first time in the role. The production crew of Ron Buffone and Charlie Bruzesse eventually went to ECW and currently work for Impact. Bruzesse also works for MLW. NAWA ran for several months and later returned in 1999 in the Westchester County Center. Wrestlers who worked the company included Bruno Sammartino, Shane Douglas, Sid Vicious, The Public Enemy and more.

The return was announced several weeks ago before the website launched. Paul Roma is the Chief Operating Officer. Mario Mancini, Roma’s partner at Paradise Alley Pro Wrestling, is the head of talent relations. Sal E. Graziano is also in talent relations. Robert Champion will return after previously working with Capone in the earlier version. Cyndi “Bobcat” Snow and Lou Reardon are also involved. The roster includes Danny Inferno and other Northeastern independent wrestlers Bushwhacker Luke recently cut a promo too.

NAWA also has a Youtube channel with classic content and is promoting a “Jingle Brawl” event in the winter that will be live with limited fans. They will reun in New York City, upstate New York, Connecticut, New Jersey and other cities, including Chicago and Indianapolis.