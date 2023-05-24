wrestling / News
Tony D’Angelo ‘Arrested’ On This Week’s WWE NXT
May 23, 2023 | Posted by
Tony D’Angelo is in hot legal water, having been “arrested” on this week’s episode of WWE NXT. Tuesday’s show saw D’Angelo hauled into the station after being apprehended by cops last week. D’Angelo was questioned about several questionable actions of an unnamed nature and played it off. The police eventually left to go look at new evidence when they came back, they arrested D’Angelo and led him out of the room.
No word on what D’Angelo has been specifically arrested for, although audio of a video he was shown in the interrogation room sounded like one of his many assaults of NXT stars.
#FreeTheDon@TonyDangeloWWE #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/CYtHycnxEs
— WWE (@WWE) May 24, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Dustin Rhodes Slams Brock Lesnar for Beating Up Cody Rhodes on WWE Raw
- Jake Roberts Recalls Going To the Hospital During First Japan Visit, Thinking Doctor Was Going to Let Him Die
- Nick Patrick Recalls Backstage Fight Between Vader & Paul Orndorff
- Trish Stratus in Purple Gown, Chelsea Green, Kayla Braxton Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos