Tony D’Angelo ‘Arrested’ On This Week’s WWE NXT

Tony D’Angelo is in hot legal water, having been “arrested” on this week’s episode of WWE NXT. Tuesday’s show saw D’Angelo hauled into the station after being apprehended by cops last week. D’Angelo was questioned about several questionable actions of an unnamed nature and played it off. The police eventually left to go look at new evidence when they came back, they arrested D’Angelo and led him out of the room.

No word on what D’Angelo has been specifically arrested for, although audio of a video he was shown in the interrogation room sounded like one of his many assaults of NXT stars.