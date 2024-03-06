Tony D’Angelo Beats Carmelo Hayes At NXT Roadblock, Trick Williams Returns

Tony D’Angelo is headed to NXT Stand & Deliver after beating Carmelo Hayes at NXT Roadblock, while Trick Williams is back and going after Hayes. The main event of tonight’s show saw D’Angelo pick up the win over Hayes to earn an NXT Championship match with Ilja Dragunov at the WrestleMania weekend NXT show.

D’Angelo got the win after Williams’ music hit, distracting Hayes. That turned out to be a ruse and D’Angelo got the win with hia Fuhgettaboutit fisherman’s suplex. After the match, D’Angelo apologized for the ruse but said he had a gift for Hayes, which led to Trick coming through the crowd and attacking Hayes and his security.

Williams hasn’t been seen since Hayes assaulted him after his loss to Dragunov at NXT Vengeance Day on February 4th.