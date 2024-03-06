wrestling / News
Tony D’Angelo Beats Carmelo Hayes At NXT Roadblock, Trick Williams Returns
Tony D’Angelo is headed to NXT Stand & Deliver after beating Carmelo Hayes at NXT Roadblock, while Trick Williams is back and going after Hayes. The main event of tonight’s show saw D’Angelo pick up the win over Hayes to earn an NXT Championship match with Ilja Dragunov at the WrestleMania weekend NXT show.
D’Angelo got the win after Williams’ music hit, distracting Hayes. That turned out to be a ruse and D’Angelo got the win with hia Fuhgettaboutit fisherman’s suplex. After the match, D’Angelo apologized for the ruse but said he had a gift for Hayes, which led to Trick coming through the crowd and attacking Hayes and his security.
Williams hasn’t been seen since Hayes assaulted him after his loss to Dragunov at NXT Vengeance Day on February 4th.
It's go time!@Carmelo_WWE takes on @TonyDangeloWWE in our main event NEXT at #NXTRoadblock! pic.twitter.com/vqSz9UHeJU
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) March 6, 2024
The Don of #WWENXT is ready 🤌@TonyDangeloWWE has arrived to #NXTRoadblock! pic.twitter.com/ofmDBPxlyt
— WWE (@WWE) March 6, 2024
.@TonyDangeloWWE is just tossing @Carmelo_WWE around with ease 😮💨#NXTRoadblock pic.twitter.com/7SAEWG41ys
— WWE (@WWE) March 6, 2024
What just happened?!@TonyDangeloWWE caught @Carmelo_WWE lacking 😱#NXTRoadblock pic.twitter.com/ZEM92AZ4Hm
— WWE (@WWE) March 6, 2024
🗣️ WHOOP THAT TRICK
TRICK WILLIAMS IS BACK!!!!@_trickwilliams #NXTRoadblock pic.twitter.com/5qZu8tTO2A
— WWE (@WWE) March 6, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Explains Why He Loved The Rock’s Smackdown Promo
- Vince McMahon Selling 5.35 Million Shares Of TKO Stock
- Chelsea Green Thought WWE Would Be Angry Over Matt Cardona Wearing WWE Women’s Tag Title Replica
- Roman Reigns, Bully Ray & Tommy Dreamer React to Paul Heyman Joining WWE Hall of Fame