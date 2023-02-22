Tony D’Angelo Challenges Dijak To Jailhouse Street Fight For NXT Roadblock

Tony D’Angelo plans to end his rivalry with Dijak in a Jailhouse Street Fight at NXT Roadblock in two weeks. On tonight’s episode of NXT, D’Angelo defeated Von Wagner and then got on the mic to say that he’s tired of Dijak getting in his business like he did last week when he attacked D’Angelo and cost him a chance to answer Wes Lee’s NXT North American Championship Open Challenge.

As a result, D’Angelo challenged Dijak to face him in a Jailhouse Street Fight at the March 7th special episode of NXT and gave him until next week to respond. WWE has not officially confirmed the match for the show.