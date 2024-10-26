Tony D’Angelo Discusses a Potential Matchup With Bron Breakker

– During a recent interview with MuscleMan Malcolm, WWE NXT North American Champion Tony D’Angelo discussed a potential future matchup against former NXT Champion Bron Breakker. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

“Whenever our paths cross, it would be a hell of a match, Bron Breakker. I came up with the guy. He’s a special talent and I think we could make some magic in the ring. Me and the Creeds, with our collegiate wrestling background, we could also make some magic. We had some matches at NXT, but now with my experience and their experience, it could be even better. Of course, I would love to wrestle with Roman, Cody, Randy, AJ Styles, CM Punk. All these guys, I would love to get in there and mix it up and learn from and put on bangers.”

Tony D’Angelo is set for action tomorrow at WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2024. He faces former champion Oba Femi in a Tables, Ladders, and Scares Match for the North American Title. The match will be contested with pinfall rules. NXT Halloween Havoc is scheduled for Sunday, October 27 at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.